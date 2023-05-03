ASA Savings and Loans plant 2,000 trees to support Green Ghana agenda

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has shown its commitment towards government’s initiative to plant more trees in the country.

Ahead of the 2023 Green Ghana Day, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has set out to plant 2000 trees in the country.

On Friday, April 28, officials of the company in collaboration with the Forestry Commission office in Koforidua and the Koforidua Prisons commenced tree planting in the Eastern Region.

According to the company, this is just the first step towards realising the goal to plant 2000 trees this year.

In the coming months, the officials will visit other areas in the country to continue with the tree-planting exercise.

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd is of the view that joining the tree-planting agenda of government is important because repairing damaged ecosystems will help mitigate climate change and its effects.

It is the plan of the company to embark on a tree-planting exercise annually to complement the efforts of government.

Trees planted include Casia, Akyee, Neem trees, oranges, mango, Avocado, and coconut, among others.

Explaining the rationale behind Friday’s tree planting exercise, the Koforidua Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, David Amevor said it is part of his outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities

On his part, the Koforidua Forestry Range Manager, Clement Angmortey applauded ASA Savings and Loans for its decision to plant trees.

He implored other organisations and individuals to join in planting trees to protect the environment.

In an assurance, Senior Chief Officer, Samuel Kusi Assan, the Second in Command in charge of Administration of the Koforidua Prisons noted that his outfit will monitor to ensure the planted trees survive.

Last month, Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the 2023 Green Ghana Project confirmed that this year’s Green Ghana Day will take place on June 9.

He also indicated that an amount of GHS2.5 million has been budgeted for the exercise with government keen on planting 10 million seedlings across the country.