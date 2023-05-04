ModernGhana logo
World Press Freedom Day: Journalists are no longer holding duty bearers accountable – Sulemana Braimah

Headlines Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed concern over the state of journalism in Ghana.

Speaking on JoyNews' Upfront program on World Press Freedom Day, Mr. Braimah claimed that the media in Ghana are no longer fulfilling their role as watchdogs due to financial issues.

He attributed this to the control of media houses by politicians and wealthy individuals who even influence the selection of journalists.

"In Ghana today, the media or journalists are not holding duty bearers accountable as the Constitution grants us," he said.

Mr. Braimah further shared a story where a media house explicitly stated that they exist due to the interests of their owners and political party.

“Once we were told by a media house that they exist because of the interest of their owners and the party,” he recalled.

He lamented that the few journalists who try to practice real journalism are often attacked or criticized, even by their colleagues in other media houses.

“The very few [journalists] who want to practice real journalism are attacked and face other criticisms. Sometimes those who go ahead to do the stories are attacked by their colleagues in other media houses,” the media freedom advocate said.

On World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated annually on May 3, people around the world, particularly media actors, reflect on the importance of press freedom and its role in promoting democracy and protecting human rights.

