﻿Persons with Disability in Berekum West District trained in soap making

The Berekum West District Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development organized soap making for about 30 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Jinijini and its environs on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

In his address to the trainees, the District Chief Executive, Hon Dominic Oppong opined that the government over the years have supported people living with disability through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development with items, working equipment and capital to improve their wellbeing.

According to him, the Berekum West District Assembly intend to complement government’s efforts by training Persons with Disability to be able to make a living out of soap making.

The Hon. DCE with support from the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Charles Asamoah also presented GHS1,000 each to participants of the training as capital for starting soap making business.

The Managing Director of Asking Services in Berekum, Mr. Kingsford Atta Owusu who was the resource person for the training was impressed with how attentive the trainees listened to him and learnt.

Ms Ida Georgina Achana, the Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development urged all trainees to make good use of the training and the opportunity to empower themselves economically.

The Chairman of the Persons With Disability Association on behalf of all members expressed their appreciation to the Assembly especially the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development for the training and financial support.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we are grateful to the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of Berekum West District Assembly for this training. We can assure them that we will put the training into practice and make a living out of it. However, we would want to appeal to the Assembly once again and the general public to continue supporting us with capital to make the Soap in large quantity,” he emphasised.