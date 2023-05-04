Hohoe Kpeve CHED hold farmers rally at Nkonya Wurupong

The Hohoe Kpeve District of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) held a historic farmers' rally on 28/04/2023 at Nkonya Wurupong in the Oti Region.

The rally began with a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Council, Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, who upon receiving COCOBOD entourage urged them to “voice out the needs of the farmers to their superiors” for redress.

He further entreated COCOBOD to continue to introduce more “technology into cocoa farming”.

The Rally was chaired by Nana Kofi Adja Latse, a renowned chief in Nkonya Wurupong. He welcomed CHED officials and expressed his appreciation for choosing Nkonya Wurupong for the important rally.

The District Cocoa Officer for Hohoe Kpeve District, Mr. Derick Alarbi Donkor said this is the first time the District is organizing a farmers' rally in Nkonya, "and this is the first rally I am embarking on since taking office as DCO”.

He added, “Being an Nkonya, I will need your blessing here in my home, before going out there, so I appeal to you, my fellow Nkonya for your maximum support.”

The Regional COCOBOD Manager was represented by Nana Boaz Asiedu. In his address, he stated that cocoa farming is a viable business. He noted that COCOBOD will do all it can to assist farmers in terms of chemicals, seedlings and expertise. He appealed to farmers to avoid the practice of smuggling cocoa to neighbouring countries.

The Regional Extension Officer for Volta Region, Mr. Noel Ayibor told farmers that all is “set for COCOBOD Pension Scheme to be launched this year.” He appealed to all cocoa farmers to get their farms measured to obtain the Cocoa Card, to be able to benefit from the Cocoa Pension Scheme.

He urged the Chiefs to make land available to the youth to go into cocoa farming. Mr. Ayibor further appealed to farmers to ensure their cocoa farms are pruned for better yield ahead.

Mr. Daniel Atta Kumah, a senior staff at Quality Control Company (QCC) speaking on post-harvest handling of cocoa stated that farmers must eschew the bad practices of using mosquito nets and fertilizer sacks in fermentation and storage of dried cocoa. He further entreated farmers to follow the recommended fermentation and drying practices approved by COCOBOD.

Hon. Solomon Donkor, a former Deputy Director of CODAPEC stated that farmers must ensure their farms are pruned to reduce the incidence of black pod disease. He stated chemical fertilizer helps the plant to replenish the nutrients used up during previous seasons. He demonstrated the best ways of spraying insecticides in cocoa.

On the “perceived” adjustment of the Cocoa Digital Scales, Hon. Solomon Donkor stated that, “I will lead a campaign on the scale adjustment complaints launched by farmers in the Nkonya area to COCOBOD.” He further appealed to farmers to expand their farms and encourage more youth to venture into cocoa farming so as to be able to obtain a Cocoa District for the Biakoye District.

The Gender Coordinator for Hohoe Kpeve District, Mrs. Benedicta Gyenfi appealed to women in the Nkonya operational area to come together and form a formidable women's group to engage in skills training. He appealed to the Chiefs and elders to make land available to women to also establish their own cocoa farms. She stated her outfit will provide all necessary support for any women group.

The Chairman of Nkonya Wurupong Yonkodor Cooperative Cocoa Farmers, Mr. Oliver Aglubi Adzadu on behalf of other cooperatives in Nkonya area presented a petition which contained pressing issues facing the cocoa farmers in the area.

Among the issues contained are “perceived adjustment of the cocoa digital scales by purchasing clerks in the area, the “no money syndrome to purchase cocoa”, late payment of spraying gangs among others. Mr. Alexander Agyiri appealed that, COCOBOD should help farmers when their farms get burnt by bush fires.

Hon. Francis Ampomah, Assemblyman for Nkonya Wurupong requested that, “majority of the challenges facing the cocoa farmers are on the purchasing of cocoa and in rally such as this, Produce Buying Company (PBC) should have been invited to address their concerns”.

Mr. Daniel Ansah appealed that, “as a member of capsid spraying gang, most of the farmers are aged and rely solely on mass sprayers to get their farms sprayed, and the recent suspension of mass spraying in Boarder District by COCOBOD will have a far-reaching effect on the cocoa farms and appealed to COCOBOD to reconsider their decision."

He further appealed for an early supply of cocoa seedlings for high survival after transplanting. Nana Kwasi Adore said, in the past, wellington booths, cutlasses and torchlights were shared yearly to farmers and urged COCOBOD to revisit such interventions to motivate farmers.

The Spokesperson for the Chairman of the Rally, Nana Kofi Adja Latse said he is donating one acre of land to the women group and appealed that the land should be a training centre for Hohoe Kpeve District.

Other dignitaries present include Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Boateng Gyebi, Manager, QCC Volta Region, Mr. Kingsley Nyasem, District Extension Coordinator, Hohoe Kpeve District, Mr. Hamidu Abdul Rahman, District PEP Coordinator, Mr. Oppong, District CODAPEC Coordinator, Mr. Eli Gomey, CEA, Mr. Albert Azidzo, CEA, Mr. Francis Eshun, CEA all in Hohoe Kpeve District.

The rest are Nana Owusu Ansah, a patron of Nkonya Wurupong Yonkodor Cooperative Cocoa Farmers (2022 Regional Best Cocoa Farmer for Volta Region), Mr. Emmanuel Adjapouja Yeboah, Chief Farmer of Nkonya Wurupong and Mr. Stephen Gyanwodie, District Cocoa Chief Farmer for Nkonya area.