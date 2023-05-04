25-year-old woman dies in boyfriend’s room; suspect family makes shocking revelation

The family of the young man accused of killing his girlfriend at Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South have revealed shocking details of what may have accounted for the death of the young lady.

The father of the accused, Mr Kofi Owusu, has disclosed to this reporter that, information available to them suggests that, the two love birds drank a concoction after they agreed to have a blood covenant.

He added that the two passed out after drinking the concoction which was prepared by the young lady.

"We woke up, went to their room and discovered that the girl had died with my son too lying unconscious beside her.

"We rushed my son to the hospital for treatment and upon gaining consciousness; he asked that I call the girl for him because he had no idea of what was going on.

"I asked him about the happenings during the said night and he told me the deceased had brought a concoction for them to drink as a vow to be with each other forever," he stated.

Mr Kofi Owusu denied claims that his son killed the deceased. He called on the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate the matter for the truth to prevail.

Background

A 25-year-old lady identified as Martha Wiafe was alleged to have died in her boyfriend’s room under mysterious circumstances in Atwima Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The family of the deceased has caused the arrest of the said boyfriend, Kwaku Owusu who is currently at the Abuakwa police station to help with investigations.

The father of the deceased accused Kwaku Owusu of killing their daughter.