Ablakwa ‘exposes‘ Akufo-Addo’s ‘sleazy’ activities in National Cathedral project

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, has accused Akufo-Addo of engaging in dubious activities of the controversial National Cathedral project.

In a statement posted on Facebook Monday, May 1, 2023, Mr Ablakwa revealed that a non-profit organization, known as the "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc." was registered in the United States, but its name differs from the organization incorporated in Ghana in 2019.

“It is worthy of note that the name National Cathedral of Ghana and Museum Foundation, Inc. is unmistakably different from what was incorporated in Ghana some two years prior, specifically on the 18th of July, 2019 as the National Cathedral of Ghana,” part of the written piece said.

Mr. Ablakwa's concern is that none of the prominent ministers of the gospel who serve as trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana was not included in the US organization's list of governors and authorized persons.

Instead, the names of Eric Okyere Darko, Dr. Vernon Darko, and Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah were used, raising questions about the government's preference for these individuals over the prominent clergy serving on the Board of Trustees.

In his post, he said, “Curiously, we have also discovered that none of the prominent Ministers of the Gospel who serve as Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana feature in the articles of incorporation and list of governors as submitted to US authorities.

"The names of governors and authorized persons as contained in the Two-Year Report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are: Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.”

Additionally, the official address of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. provided on its website and to US authorities has been found to be fraudulent, with no evidence of the organization ever having been a tenant at the stated address.

The statement said, “even more shocking, we have discovered that the address provided on both the “National” Cathedral of Ghana website and to US authorities as the official address of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. is absolutely fraudulent. The advertised address is: National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. 1090 Vermont AVE NW, Washington, DC 20005.”

Read full statement below;

