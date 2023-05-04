Boyfriend allegedly murders 23-year-old hairdresser for allegedly cheating at Dunkwa-Mfuom

A 23-year-old hairdresser Victoria Tetteh has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend Dominic a.k.a Obuasi at Dunkwa-Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region for allegedly cheating.

The suspect according to report is an excavator operator who resides at Obuasi in the Ashanti region has been in a relationship with the deceased for about a year now.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, has thrown the community into a state of shock.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mr. Justice Oppong-Mensah, host of 'National Agenda' show on Denkyiraman Radio, the elder sister of the deceased Miss Elizabeth Tetteh revealed that there was a misunderstanding between her late sister and suspect last night over cheating.

According to Elizabeth Tetteh, the boyfriend of her late sister accused her of cheating on him, an allegation the deceased denied.

She noted that during the heated argument, the deceased decided to leave the boyfriend’s house to her elder sister’s house at Mfuom.

According to her, the boyfriend later chased her to the sister’s house and allegedly hit her with a block killing her instantly.

The boyfriend took to his heels after committing the heinous crime.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dunkwa Government morgue for preservation.

The police have started investigations to arrest the suspect to face the law.