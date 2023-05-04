ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Boyfriend allegedly murders 23-year-old hairdresser for allegedly cheating at Dunkwa-Mfuom

By Benedicta Atobrah II Contributor
Crime & Punishment Boyfriend allegedly murders 23-year-old hairdresser for allegedly cheating at Dunkwa-Mfuom
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 23-year-old hairdresser Victoria Tetteh has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend Dominic a.k.a Obuasi at Dunkwa-Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region for allegedly cheating.

The suspect according to report is an excavator operator who resides at Obuasi in the Ashanti region has been in a relationship with the deceased for about a year now.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, has thrown the community into a state of shock.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mr. Justice Oppong-Mensah, host of 'National Agenda' show on Denkyiraman Radio, the elder sister of the deceased Miss Elizabeth Tetteh revealed that there was a misunderstanding between her late sister and suspect last night over cheating.

According to Elizabeth Tetteh, the boyfriend of her late sister accused her of cheating on him, an allegation the deceased denied.

She noted that during the heated argument, the deceased decided to leave the boyfriend’s house to her elder sister’s house at Mfuom.

According to her, the boyfriend later chased her to the sister’s house and allegedly hit her with a block killing her instantly.

The boyfriend took to his heels after committing the heinous crime.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dunkwa Government morgue for preservation.

The police have started investigations to arrest the suspect to face the law.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Minority MPs are hypocrites about borrowing — Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Minority MPs are hypocrites about borrowing — Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

59 minutes ago

25-year-old woman dies in boyfriends room; suspect family makes shocking revelation 25-year-old woman dies in boyfriend’s room; suspect family makes shocking revela...

1 hour ago

Ablakwa exposes Akufo-Addos sleazy activities in National Cathedral project Ablakwa ‘exposes‘ Akufo-Addo’s ‘sleazy’ activities in National Cathedral project

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA World Press Freedom Day: Journalists are no longer holding duty bearers accounta...

1 hour ago

Boyfriend allegedly murders 23-year-old hairdresser for allegedly cheating at Dunkwa-Mfuom Boyfriend allegedly murders 23-year-old hairdresser for allegedly cheating at Du...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Corruption Fight: I will make sure the sword slams both NDC and NPP officials wh...

5 hours ago

The cause of TOR's problem is lack of political will – GFL The cause of TOR's problem is lack of political will – GFL

5 hours ago

Operation Vanguard had obstacles that hampered its activities – Security Expert Operation Vanguard had obstacles that hampered its activities – Security Expert ...

5 hours ago

Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor's suit challenging MMDCEs acting in capacity Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor's suit challenging MMDCEs acting in capacit...

5 hours ago

Rwanda repays 400m Eurobond despite economic challenges Rwanda repays $400m Eurobond despite economic challenges

Latest: News
body-container-line