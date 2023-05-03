ModernGhana logo
About 1.76 million people unemployed in the third quarter of 2022 – GSS

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released the Ghana 2022 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) Third Quarter Labour Statistics.

The report was released on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Making presentations from highlights from the report, Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim revealed that “about 1.76 million persons were unemployed in the third quarter of 2022.”

Also, ‘Within this population, two out of every three unemployed persons were females.’’

Professor Annim further disclosed that across the three quarters of the year 2022, “about 157,000 persons experienced an unemployment spell i.e. they were unemployed in all the quarters.”

While, “close to 7.5 million persons remained employed throughout the three quarters out of the about 11 million persons employed in each quarter” indicating “about 3.5 million persons were moving in and out of employment depicting vulnerabilities.”

The report also revealed that “the transition from informal employment to unemployment is on the average, five times more than from formal employment into unemployment.”

It further revealed, “two out of every three unemployed persons in Q3 that were employed in Q1 were in vulnerable employment in the first quarter.”

The Government statistician added that: “The population that is triple burdened i.e. simultaneously unemployed, food insecure and multidimensionally poor increased by almost 55,000 between Q2 and Q3.”

-classfmonline.com

