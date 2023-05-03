ModernGhana logo
03.05.2023 Social News

Electrified container shop electrocutes 6-year-old boy to death at Fetteh Kakraba

03.05.2023 LISTEN

A six-year-old boy met his untimely death after he was electrocuted at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Theophilus Eleke got electrocuted after he made contact with an electrified container shop resulting in his immediate death.

According to some eyewitnesses who spoke to the media, the container shop that electrocuted the boy had earlier electrocuted some other residents of the area.

The unfortunate incident happened while the boy was playing football around the container shop late yesterday, May 2.

An eyewitness, Benjamin Sakyi says he found the lifeless body of the boy around a concrete block close to the container.

It is believed that the owner of the shop Bernard Obi electrified the container shop to ward off thieves from breaking into it.

-citinewsroom

