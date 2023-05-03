GJA demands urgent amendment of Electronic Communications Act to protect journalists

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has lamented Ghana’s drop in the 2023 global ranking in press freedom from the 60th to the 62nd position out of 180 countries.

The Association made these concerns at the commemoration of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day in Accra in which it also lamented the Electronic Communications Act which it said stifles the growth and safety of journalists.

Speaking at the ceremony, the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour urged the government to amend the electronic offences act and sections of the Criminal Offences Act 208.

“GIBA [Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association] and PRINPAG [Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana] recently urged the government to amend certain provisions of the Electronic Communications Act and the Criminal Code, specifically, Section 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960. As critical stakeholders in the media industry, we cannot remain unconcerned as these Acts are used to arrest citizens and journalists. The arbitrary application of these laws only instils fear in the general populace.”

He further disclosed that his administration will soon begin the ‘see something, say something’ initiative to encourage the public to volunteer information about Individuals who plan to attack or have already attacked Journalists.

Mr. Dwumfuor did not leave out reporters as he admonished them to be cautious with their reportage, especially during the election period.

He also assured that “We will continue to ensure that any action or law that is used to stifle free expression fails” because it is “essential that journalists who are the vanguards of free speech receive all the support they require to carry out their duties without hindrance or compromise.”

Former President of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA), Gifty Afenyi -Dadzie is urging the media to intensify its role in fighting against illegal mining in the country.

She stated this at the commemoration of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day in Accra which is under the theme,’Shaping a future of rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights’.

On her part, the former president of the GJA, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie charged the media to intensify its role in fighting against illegal mining in the country which she said should be treated as a national disaster that all media houses in the country must be interested in stopping.

She further admonished the media to keep watch over state-owned companies to rid off corruption and mismanagement.

-citinewsrom