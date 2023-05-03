Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor's suit challenging MMDCEs acting in capacity

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court has dismissed Member of Parliament (MP) for South-Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s case challenging the decision of government to allow Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to remain in office in acting capacity.

The case was dismissed by a 7-member panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.

The South-Dayi MP had argued that government’s directive allowing MMDCE’s to remain in office in acting capacity was contrary to the 1992 Constitution.

MMDCEs had been directed to remain in office in acting capacity by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the beginning of his second term in office.

This was to allow the President undertake consultations aimed at making substantive appointments.

However, the South-Dayi lawmaker took the matter to court.

The South-Dayi MP was seeking reliefs including: “A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1) and Article 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the President of the Republic of Ghana has no power or authority to instruct or direct Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to remain in office in an acting capacity.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1) of the Constitution, 1992, the prior approval of the members of the District and Metropolitan Assemblies is a mandatory pre-condition for the President to direct, instruct or appoint any person to either act or hold office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive.”

Mr Dafeamekpor was seeking: “A declaration that the Presidential directive dated 11th January, 2021, with reference number SCR/DA 39/314/01 directing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to continue in office in an acting capacity contravenes Articles 243(1) and 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution and is therefore null and void and of no legal effect.

“A declaration that all acts, decisions, orders and rules made by the said acting District, Municipal and Metropolitan executives pursuant to the Presidential directive dated the 11th of January, 2021, contravene Articles 243(1) and 246(3) of the Constitution, 1992; A declaration that all public expenses arising and pursuant to those decisions, acts, orders or rules made by the acting District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives are unlawful.

“A declaration that all agreements or contracts entered into and decisions made by the said acting District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives are unlawful and same are not binding on the Republic of Ghana.”

He was also seeking: “A declaration that all liabilities or obligations or demands placed on the Republic of Ghana as a result of the acts, decisions, orders, agreements or contracts entered into by the acting District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chiefs Executives during the period of their acting capacity are not binding on the Republic of Ghana.

“An order directed at all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives continuing in office pursuant to the above-mentioned Presidential directive to vacate office with immediate effect; Any other Order(s) or Direction(s) that this Honourable Court may deem necessary.”

-classfmonline.com