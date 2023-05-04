1st Deputy Prime Minister of Czech Republic pays working visit to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

The 1st Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Mr. Vit Rakusan has paid a working visit to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital on Monday, 1st May, 2023.

In his address, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister indicated that he is in Ghana to find the right partnership and interesting possibilities of investments. "Our visit is to find good business partnerships which would be helpful to both Ghana and the Czech Republic. The most important part is the humanitarian part, just the real help, just the real aid to the people of Ghana", he stated.

Mr. Rakusan noted that the most interesting part of his visit was to encourage his country's medical team, who he described as the real heroes. According to him, on their (the team) own accord, they have taken the decision to come to Ghana to offer help to needy but disadvantaged Ghanaians. "I'm very proud of them because it's their mission and they are the heroes of the mission and I'm very, very proud and all these are part of the long-term relationship between Ghana and the Czech Republic", he shared.

He indicated that the assistance from the Czech Republic forms part of their humanitarian corporation which helps in sharing skills between Ghanaian doctors and that of the Czech Republic.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu thanked Mr Vit Rakusan for choosing to collaborate with the Cape Coast Teaching. He noted that it was a privilege and an honour the hospital hold dear.

Dr. Eric Ngyedu stated that, "The hospital will be 25 years old this year since it was commissioned as the Central Regional Hospital. It will also be nine (9) years as a Teaching Hospital and have so far produced over 564 Doctors".

He adds "We have collaborated with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and other Professional Colleges for postgraduate training of medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists in various specialty areas. We will continue to expand our collaboration portfolio in this area for continuous improvement in quality training for all health professionals."

In explaining the relationship between the Czech Republic and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital -(CCTH), Dr. Ngyedu said, "Our quest to bring joy and a sense of belongingness to our people through the delivery of quality healthcare delivery, connected us in partnership with MEDEVAC."

He continued that, MEDEVAC is a Government Medical Programme of the Czech Republic that has partnered with other institutions across the globe to provide various medical services free of charge.

"CCTH – MEDEVAC collaboration started in 2020. This seems recent, however, ladies and gentlemen, I must say that the republic of Ghana and the Czech Republic have a long standing relationship of mutual beneficial to our two nations, dating back to the period before Ghana attained independence. Our relationship with MEDEVAC today, therefore, is building on the existing relationship of our two countries", he stated.

The CCTH CEO added the collaboration with MEDEVAC in 2020 has so far been in the areas of "our combined efforts to provide orthopaedic and plastic reconstructive surgeries free of charge to patients who cannot afford. To date, the hospital have screened (642) people with various medical conditions, out of this number, 106 complex surgeries were performed and treatment offered for these conditions free of charge."

"The hospital has so far received in three tranches an amount of (US$25,927.00) and (GH¢479,556.00) from MEDEVAC as a contribution towards the payment of implants, transplants and surgeries for non-insured patients, as well as other services not covered by National Health Insurance Scheme," he stressed.

Dr. Ngyedu assured that the Board and the Hospital Management are committed to making significant improvements towards their vision of becoming a world-class leader in tertiary health services, medical education and research. "And with the support of all you well-meaning persons and organizations we will achieve this vision."

The programme was chaired by Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyesaim VI, the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area. In attendance were a representative of the Central Regional Minister, Hon Ebo Appiah, the Czech Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ján Füry and the management and staff of CCTH.

The visit of the 1st Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic to the CCTH ended with a tour of the hospital led by Dr. Agyen Mensah, the head of the Surgical Department and the DDNS Ms Betty Quartson.