Engage media owners to save Ghanaian media from dying – PRINPAG charges gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
PRINPAG President Andrew Edwin Arthur

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has bemoaned the state of the media in the country.

In a statement to commemorate the 2023 World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, May 3, PRINPAG appealed to government’s media handlers to get involved by engaging media owners to address the situation.

“On this special occasion, PRINPAG would want to seize the opportunity to urge the Government’s media handlers to be proactive and to engage media owners, editors, and senior journalists the more in an attempt to save the Ghanaian media from dying,” the statement signed by PRINPAG President Andrew Edwin Arthur said.

The statement continued, “It is the prayer of PRINPAG that, the Government, through its handlers will put in place mechanisms to ensure that, all media outlets are supported to stand on their feet, whichever is feasible to do, to foster a close partnership and collaboration between the media and the government in the interest of the development of mother Ghana.”

In addition, PRINPAG is urging the Government’s media handlers not to discriminate in their dealings with the media but to open up and bring all media practitioners and their organisations on board to promote the national agenda.

The association also wants government and its media handlers to consider bringing all media houses onto a common platform, irrespective of perceived political persuasion as a way of making information readily accessible to all to avoid the situation where due to lack of information some media houses are left with no option than to engage in speculations and conjectures to survive.

Meanwhile, PRINPAG on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day has saluted all media practitioners in Ghana who have sacrificed to take up the crucial role of the media practice in a democratic society.

