ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners – PRINPAG

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News 2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners – PRINPAG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has issued a statement to commend all media practitioners in the country for the work they do.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 3, PRINPAG commemorates the 2023 World Press Freedom Day on the theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights.”

“….the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), salutes all media practitioners in Ghana, who have sacrificed to take up the crucial role of the media practice in a democratic society.

“On this day, it is important to continue highlighting the need to protect journalists and their sources from censorship, intimidation, and any act of violence,” parts of the release from PRINPAG said.

PRINPAG insists that the 2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners in the country.

The association believes that now more than ever journalists must be protected.

“This year’s World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to all lovers of media freedom to stand up and to defend media practitioners by condemning all acts that end up negatively affecting the practice of journalism in this country.

“It is also a wake-up call to all lovers of media growth to partner the Ghanaian and to support them in these difficult times to stand on their feet to defend our nation and our enviable democracy, which has become the toast of many in recent times,” the statement signed by PRINPAG President Andrew Edwin Arthur said.

Meanwhile, PRINPAG has urged the Government’s media handlers to be proactive and to engage media owners, editors, and senior journalists more in an attempt to save the Ghanaian media from dying.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

PRINPAG President Andrew Edwin Arthur Engage media owners to save Ghanaian media from dying – PRINPAG charges gov’t

1 hour ago

2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners – PRINPAG 2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practi...

1 hour ago

GJA President, Albert Dwumfour World Press Freedom Day: All measures must be taken to safeguard the right to fr...

1 hour ago

GJA President Albert Dwumfour Don’t entertain politicians who will poison the atmosphere with provocative rema...

1 hour ago

Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah World Press Freedom Day: Gov’t urges media to focus on content that empowers cit...

4 hours ago

Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Gender Minister I rejected Akufo-Addo’s ambassadorial appointment to take good care of my four k...

5 hours ago

People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry

5 hours ago

'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law 'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law

6 hours ago

Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness tells court Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness t...

6 hours ago

Im running for presidency - Bawumia I’m running for presidency - Bawumia

Latest: News
body-container-line