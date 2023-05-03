2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners – PRINPAG

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has issued a statement to commend all media practitioners in the country for the work they do.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 3, PRINPAG commemorates the 2023 World Press Freedom Day on the theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights.”

“….the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), salutes all media practitioners in Ghana, who have sacrificed to take up the crucial role of the media practice in a democratic society.

“On this day, it is important to continue highlighting the need to protect journalists and their sources from censorship, intimidation, and any act of violence,” parts of the release from PRINPAG said.

PRINPAG insists that the 2023 World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to defend media practitioners in the country.

The association believes that now more than ever journalists must be protected.

“This year’s World Press Freedom Day must serve as a wake-up call to all lovers of media freedom to stand up and to defend media practitioners by condemning all acts that end up negatively affecting the practice of journalism in this country.

“It is also a wake-up call to all lovers of media growth to partner the Ghanaian and to support them in these difficult times to stand on their feet to defend our nation and our enviable democracy, which has become the toast of many in recent times,” the statement signed by PRINPAG President Andrew Edwin Arthur said.

Meanwhile, PRINPAG has urged the Government’s media handlers to be proactive and to engage media owners, editors, and senior journalists more in an attempt to save the Ghanaian media from dying.