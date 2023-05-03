ModernGhana logo
World Press Freedom Day: Gov’t urges media to focus on content that empowers citizens to fully enjoy economic rights

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The government of Ghana has issued a statement to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Reading the statement at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, May 3, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah admonished the media in the country to give more mileage to content that empowers citizens to fully enjoy their economic rights.

“The media has been instrumental over the years in highlighting various rights that require attention for full enjoyment. The work of the media also in highlighting instances of abuse of some rights by sections of society has led to redress in many instances. We urge the media to remain resolute on this path.

“The quest to have all citizens fully access their economic rights is yet to achieve full effect, especially as the world faces dim economic forecasts following recent global challenges. While urging the Media in Ghana to keep the spotlight on all human rights, we encourage an even sharper focus on efforts to ensure that the economic rights of citizens are fully actualized,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists.

The Information Minister continued, “Programs by state and non-state actors to support the Ghanaian people in building back faster after the recent economic challenges should be given deeper attention. We further encourage the media to give more media mileage to content that empowers citizens to fully enjoy their economic rights.”

Meanwhile, government through the Ministry of Information has assured that it remains committed to supporting the media stakeholder groups such as the Ghana Journalists Association, the Private Independent Newspapers Association, the Communication Educators platform, and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters

This year’s World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated on the Theme: Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights.

