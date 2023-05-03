Being a husband includes being kind and supportive — Relationship Expert

A Nigerian relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has taken to social media to call on husbands to be more supportive of their wives at home.

In a lengthy tweet, Buchi stated that husbands should not subject their wives to house chores, as this could affect their health and well-being.

“One wife. Wakes up by 4am, begins to do home chores; bathe the kids, makes breakfast, sweeps the house, serves breakfast by 7am. Leaves for work by 8am. Comes back by 5pm so tired. Starts taking care of the children again, home chores again," Buchi wrote.

He emphasized that this level of stress can make women age faster and look haggard, adding that some men do not realize this and even cheat on their wives.

"With this level of stress, these women end up looking way older than their age and some men don’t realize this. Instead they’ll even cheat on top," he wrote.

The relationship expert urged husbands to support their wives domestically and see it as teamwork.

"Being a husband includes supporting your wife in every possible way. Support domestically. See it as teamwork. If she does it all alone, it’ll affect her and whatever affects her, affects you, inadvertently affecting your marriage," he wrote.

Buchi emphasized that being a kind husband includes making an effort to make things easier for the person you love.

"Be a kind husband. One definition of kindness is making effort to make things easier for the person you love. You can’t claim to love your wife and watch her shoulder all the domestic chores, when you have time and can help," he argued.

He ended his tweet by quoting Ephesians 5:25, which states that husbands should love their wives just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.

"Seek the highest good for your wives and surround her with a caring and unselfish love. This is the Bible," he wrote.