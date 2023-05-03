Corruption Fight: I will make sure the sword slams both NDC and NPP officials who steals — Mahama

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to tackle corruption head-on if he is re-elected.

He stated that corrupt officials will be prosecuted, regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking to NDC executives, members, supporters and sympathizers in the Garu Constituency as part of his campaign for the 2024 elections, Mahama reiterates his resolve to fight corruption in Ghana, describing it as "one of the waste pipes in this country."

The former president vowed to make sure that anyone found guilty of corruption is held accountable.

"It doesn't matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people's money must suffer for it,” he said.

Currently, there have been growing concerns about the wanton dissipation of public funds in Ghana.

Few weeks into the NDC’s May 13 primaries, Mahama's campaign for the flagbearership has been gaining momentum with many supporters rallying behind him as the best candidate to lead the party in the upcoming elections.