Methodist youth donate to Berekum Holy Family hospital

The Youth Development Ministry (YDM) of the Methodist Church Ghana has presented assorted food items and toiletries worth about GHS 2,000 to the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum in the Bono region.

The Sunyani Diocesan secretariat of the YDM made the donation as part of this year’s Youth Rally held at the Bethel Methodist Society at Jamdede near Berekum to herald the 44th annual diocesan synod of the church, which ended last weekend.

The items included a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, bottled water, detergents and tissue papers.

Rev. Jonathan Amankwaa Oppong, the Diocesan Youth Organiser of the church, on behalf of the YDM presented the items to Alfreda Gyamfua, the officer-in-charge at the time of the visit and Mr. Ata Yeboah Senior of the Internal Audit Unit of the hospital.

Diocesan YDM Executives present at the brief presentation ceremony included Bro. Michael Kwadwo Addai, Vice chairman; Francis Nkasiah; Secretary; Edrine Okoso, Assistant Secretary; Perpetual Ewurama Andoh, Treasurer as well as Solomon Gyasi Boateng and Frederick Agyei - Diocesan Coopted members.

