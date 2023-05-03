I rejected Akufo-Addo’s ambassadorial appointment to take good care of my four kids – Otiko Djaba breaks silence

Former Minister of Gender, Children and social protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has disclosed she turned down an appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy by President Akufo-Addo in 2018 to spend more time with her four children.

There were rumours in town that the former Gender Minister felt her new appointment as a demotion, hence her reason for rejecting it.

Speaking on GTV’s Break Fast show, the former NPP National Women’s Organizer said as a mother, she couldn’t accept her new role since that would have cut her bond with her kids she has missed for a long time.

“I'd worked for sixteen years, I had four children, I was waking up at 2am, 5am to go to work all over the country. I became an absentee mother, I had the right to spend time with my children," she said.

When asked if she regrets the action, she said, "It is the best thing that ever happened to me, for me to decline going to Italy and the best thing that ever happened to me to come out of development to go into politics.”

She expresses appreciation to the NPP indicating that her development of 98 underprivileged communities would not have been possible without the party's role. “So I am very grateful to my party.”

Watch her speak in the video below;

