ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse

Social News Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The supervisor of the three-storey building that collapsed at Adentan in Accra, Mr Ganiyu Abdul has been arrested by the police to face the law.

The May Day incident killed one person and injured three other people.

It took a rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to rescue the trapped people.

Two of the injured have since been treated and discharged.

The three-storey building was situated at SDA Junction in Adentan, close to the footbridge.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), one of the pillars of the building was crushed by a concrete mixer which caused the building to lose balance and resulted in its collapse.

The equipment of the building contractor has also been confiscated following revelations that the project had no permit.

-classfmonline.com

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Ghana on course to secure IMF deal soon – John Kumah Ghana on course to secure IMF deal soon – John Kumah

54 minutes ago

People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry

54 minutes ago

'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law 'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law

2 hours ago

Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse

2 hours ago

Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness tells court Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness t...

2 hours ago

Nigeria probes popular noodles brand over cancer risks Nigeria probes popular noodles brand over cancer risks

2 hours ago

Design your house in a way that you can rent it out when your children leave home — KNUST Lecturer Design your house in a way that you can rent it out when your children leave hom...

2 hours ago

Ill launch a robust fight against corruption – Mahama I’ll launch a robust fight against corruption – Mahama

2 hours ago

Im running for presidency - Bawumia I’m running for presidency - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey repo...

Latest: News
body-container-line