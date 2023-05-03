Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse

The supervisor of the three-storey building that collapsed at Adentan in Accra, Mr Ganiyu Abdul has been arrested by the police to face the law.

The May Day incident killed one person and injured three other people.

It took a rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to rescue the trapped people.

Two of the injured have since been treated and discharged.

The three-storey building was situated at SDA Junction in Adentan, close to the footbridge.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), one of the pillars of the building was crushed by a concrete mixer which caused the building to lose balance and resulted in its collapse.

The equipment of the building contractor has also been confiscated following revelations that the project had no permit.

