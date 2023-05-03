ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.05.2023 Headlines

Probe Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty gov’t officials - STRANEK-Africa petitions OSP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Probe Prof. Frimpong Boatengs Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty govt officials - STRANEK-Africa petitions OSP
03.05.2023 LISTEN

Civil Society Organisation, Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s illegal mining (galamsey) report.

The report submitted to the Office of the President two years ago is based on the work done by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2017.

In the report, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng reveals how some government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaged in galamsey in the country.

The Prof. Frimpong Boateng Report names appointees at the Jubilee House to wit, Laud Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, a Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe a.k.a "Protozoa", Special Aide to the Chief of Staff who have been actively engaging and promoting illegal mining.

Citing several other names mentioned in the report in its petition, STRANEK-Africa has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the allegations.

The group is of the view that any government official or member of the ruling NPP found guilty of crimes of galamsey should be prosecuted accordingly.

“Having in mind the objective of your office which is trite knowledge, we pray for an alacritous action by probing the Prof. Frimpong Boateng Galamsey Report and prosecute all government officials, NPP functionaries, and persons who have perpetrated serious crimes against the State as contained in the report,” part of the petition from STRANEK-Africa reads.

Below is a copy of the petition:

532023110448-8dt2wjivuq-a407bb54-b9d2-427e-8765-b85746af4e7e

532023110449-1j041p5cbw-37b64234-640b-4e3a-81e4-32b3aa7da0fe

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Im running for presidency - Bawumia I’m running for presidency - Bawumia

13 minutes ago

Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey repo...

54 minutes ago

The condemned post 'Joy Prime’s ‘silly, mischievous’ post about Akufo-Addo disrespects the presiden...

55 minutes ago

Bawku: 'Anytime NPP comes into office all security issues boil up again, killings everywhere' – Mahama Audio Bawku: 'Anytime NPP comes into office all security issues boil up again, killing...

1 hour ago

Probe Prof. Frimpong Boatengs Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty govt officials - STRANEK-Africa petitions OSP Probe Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty gov’t offic...

1 hour ago

Prof. Kingsley Nyarko Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation to cut down on borrowing – ...

2 hours ago

AP - Rebecca Vassie Uganda lawmakers pass new draft of harsh anti-gay bill

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to a world press freedom event at UN headquarters. By Eskinder Debebe UN PhotoAFP Press freedoms shrink, journalists targeted: UN and media

11 hours ago

Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support

11 hours ago

Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations

Latest: News
body-container-line