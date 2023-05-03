Probe Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty gov’t officials - STRANEK-Africa petitions OSP

03.05.2023 LISTEN

Civil Society Organisation, Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s illegal mining (galamsey) report.

The report submitted to the Office of the President two years ago is based on the work done by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2017.

In the report, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng reveals how some government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaged in galamsey in the country.

The Prof. Frimpong Boateng Report names appointees at the Jubilee House to wit, Laud Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, a Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe a.k.a "Protozoa", Special Aide to the Chief of Staff who have been actively engaging and promoting illegal mining.

Citing several other names mentioned in the report in its petition, STRANEK-Africa has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the allegations.

The group is of the view that any government official or member of the ruling NPP found guilty of crimes of galamsey should be prosecuted accordingly.

“Having in mind the objective of your office which is trite knowledge, we pray for an alacritous action by probing the Prof. Frimpong Boateng Galamsey Report and prosecute all government officials, NPP functionaries, and persons who have perpetrated serious crimes against the State as contained in the report,” part of the petition from STRANEK-Africa reads.

