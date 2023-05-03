Solidarity for Humanity International collaborates with NRSA to fight road accidents

Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI), a human empowerment NGO has provided the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) with over 1,500 road safety paraphernalia to support the Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign in the Eastern, parts of Bono and the Ahafo Regions.

The NRSA team was led by the Director General, and supported by Directors of RME and RIC.

The Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign is an initiative by the National Road Safety Authority on the need for drivers and other road users to be disciplined and to obey road traffic regulations to ensure that no soul is lost to accidents.

Abraham Agyemang, the Country Director for SOHI revealed that the Organization is committed to achieving the UN- SDG Target 3.6 which aims to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2030.

He added that SOHI will sustain its support to the NRSA and expand partnerships to other road safety organizations.

He pleaded with corporate entities to support road safety interventions which has now become a cross-cutting issue that demands collaboration across all sectors.

He hinted at other upcoming innovative programmes such as support to road accident victims and provision of logistics to key road safety organizations which will all be rolled-out in the course of the year.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes with 93% of the world's fatalities on the roads occurring in low and middle-income countries, even though these countries have approximately 60% of the world's vehicles.

Day 1 activities had the team stationed at Nkawkaw for speed enforcement, Linda Dor Rest, stopped for sensitization whiles Day 2 had the team at Suhum, Apedwa and the Bunso junction for education and enforcement.