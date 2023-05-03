ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation to cut down on borrowing – NPP MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Prof. Kingsley Nyarko
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prof. Kingsley Nyarko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko has indicated that government needs to resort to other means to avoid perpetual borrowing.

He proposes that domestic revenue mobilisation should be prioritised to raise more funds to cut down on borrowing.

“Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue to cut down on borrowing,” Prof. Kingsley Nyarko said in an interview with Joy FM.

The Kwadaso MP further indicated that Ghana must focus on expanding its export capacity.

These comments come after Parliament approved three new loan facilities for government.

Speaking to journalists after the approval on Tuesday, May 2, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah explained that these are not new loans.

“Government is not taking new loans. These are loans already on government books but could not be approved before Parliament went on recess. So these are existing credit facilities that have been approved,” John Kumah said.

According to him, the loans which amount to $710 million are to finance projects that government deems a priority.

All five loans were approved by a Majority decision with the Minority in Parliament predicting more doom as the government struggles to restore the ailing economy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Im running for presidency - Bawumia I’m running for presidency - Bawumia

13 minutes ago

Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report Minority caucus insists on independent probe of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey repo...

54 minutes ago

The condemned post 'Joy Prime’s ‘silly, mischievous’ post about Akufo-Addo disrespects the presiden...

55 minutes ago

Bawku: 'Anytime NPP comes into office all security issues boil up again, killings everywhere' – Mahama Audio Bawku: 'Anytime NPP comes into office all security issues boil up again, killing...

1 hour ago

Probe Prof. Frimpong Boatengs Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty govt officials - STRANEK-Africa petitions OSP Probe Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey Report, prosecute all guilty gov’t offic...

1 hour ago

Prof. Kingsley Nyarko Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation to cut down on borrowing – ...

2 hours ago

AP - Rebecca Vassie Uganda lawmakers pass new draft of harsh anti-gay bill

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to a world press freedom event at UN headquarters. By Eskinder Debebe UN PhotoAFP Press freedoms shrink, journalists targeted: UN and media

11 hours ago

Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support

11 hours ago

Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations

Latest: News
body-container-line