Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation to cut down on borrowing – NPP MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko has indicated that government needs to resort to other means to avoid perpetual borrowing.

He proposes that domestic revenue mobilisation should be prioritised to raise more funds to cut down on borrowing.

“Ghana needs to enhance domestic revenue to cut down on borrowing,” Prof. Kingsley Nyarko said in an interview with Joy FM.

The Kwadaso MP further indicated that Ghana must focus on expanding its export capacity.

These comments come after Parliament approved three new loan facilities for government.

Speaking to journalists after the approval on Tuesday, May 2, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah explained that these are not new loans.

“Government is not taking new loans. These are loans already on government books but could not be approved before Parliament went on recess. So these are existing credit facilities that have been approved,” John Kumah said.

According to him, the loans which amount to $710 million are to finance projects that government deems a priority.

All five loans were approved by a Majority decision with the Minority in Parliament predicting more doom as the government struggles to restore the ailing economy.