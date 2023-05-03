ModernGhana logo
'Joy Prime’s ‘silly, mischievous’ post about Akufo-Addo disrespects the presidency; they should apologize' – Stephen Atubiga

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Stephen Atubiga, has criticized Joy Prime TV, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, for posting a flyer on social media he described as disrespectful to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The flyer featured three photographs of the President, actress Jackie Appiah and rapper Sarkodie with a question asking who among them Ghanaians would prefer to have as a special guest of honour at their events.

Atubiga, in a Facebook post, described the question as “silly” and “mischievous” and further accused Joy Prime of attempting to disrespect the President.

He also stated that the post was defaming the President’s personality and called for an apology.

“How could a whole big station like Joy Prime go this low, with such an unprofessional question?” Atubiga wrote.

He added, “We are talking about a whole President here, his government, and his party alone presence at any event will give it national attention and a prestigious level.”

Atubiga also warned the TV station that the National Communications Authority, National Security, Ministries of Information and Communication, and the Attorney General could take legal action against it for what it described as a "personal integrity assassination attempt against a sitting President."

Check the controversial post below:

