Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support

Some 33 traders at the Kejetia market who were hardly hit by the recent fire disaster at the facility have received Ghc4,600 each as consolation for their loss.

Another batch of 19 traders who had parts of their shops affected also received Ghc2,500 each making it a total of 52 traders getting help after the fire incident.

A total of Ghc200,000 were given to the traders at a short ceremony at the market on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

The money which was shared among the affected traders was a joint donation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the flag bearer hopeful of the (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with each donating Ghc100,000 to the affected traders.

Presenting the money to the affected traders, Chairman of the Central Market Eleven Member Steering Committee, Mr Kwabena Fosu ( MK) commended the donors for their support

He noted that, although the traders received the money with joy, what they really want is for authorities to fix the burnt area for trading activities to resume.

He called on the traders to remain calm and unite for a common course.

For his part, the leader of the affected traders, Mr Kwaku Boakye thanked the NPP and Hon Alan Kyerematen for the kind gesture.

He noted that the money given to them was a drop in the ocean and called on the government to rather focus on fixing the burnt area for the traders.