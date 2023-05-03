ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie ll Contributor
Headlines You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Hon. Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, for his continuous guidance and support to the President and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu believes the spiritual support from the supreme leader has been a major backbone for the political successes of the President and the Vice.

The EPA Boss has therefore appealed to the Islamic Leader to continue to lend his wise counsel and spiritual support to the seat of Government and the entire country.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu, who made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence, underscored the role the Islamic leader has played in maintaining peace and harmony amongst all religious sects in the country.

The EPA Executive Director and his staff were also at the official residence of the National Chief Imam to wish him well on his 104th birthday.

The delegation also made huge donations of food items, as well as an undisclosed sum of money to the Office of the National Chief Imam.

Hon. Dr Kokofu indicated that the impact the Vice President, particularly, has had over the years on Ghana's socio-economic development has not come by accident. He stressed that as a 'spiritual father and guardian', the National Chief Imam has played an immense role in the life of the most productive and competent Vice President the country has ever had.

"It is my hope that Allah will grant you more life so that you can continue to guide and support our leaders to rule this country," he emphasised.

The National Chief Imam expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and the kind gesture.

He reiterated the call for Ghanaians to continue to live in peace and harmony amongst each other since without peace Ghana cannot develop.

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support

1 hour ago

You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam

1 hour ago

Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations

3 hours ago

State wants Ato Essien jailed for non-payment of GH90m restitution deal State wants Ato Essien jailed for non-payment of GH¢90m restitution deal

4 hours ago

Speaker of Ghana's parliament, Alban Bagbin Security in the Sahel disturbing - Speaker Bagbin

5 hours ago

Parliament approves five loan agreements amounting to 710 million for govt Parliament approves five loan agreements amounting to $710 million for gov’t

5 hours ago

Election 2020 defeat: God saved NDC for NPP to fall into its own deep hole – Mahama Election 2020 defeat: God saved NDC for NPP to fall into its own deep hole – Mah...

8 hours ago

Do not take Africa for granted – says Mo Ibrahim Do not take Africa for granted – says Mo Ibrahim

8 hours ago

AR: Galamsey pit swallows two teenage girls at Asante-Bekwai A/R: Galamsey pit swallows two teenage girls at Asante-Bekwai

8 hours ago

Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress TUC, Joshua Ansah We didn’t go ‘hard’ on Akufo-Addo during May Day celebration, it's better to tel...

Latest: News
body-container-line