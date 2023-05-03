You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Hon. Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, for his continuous guidance and support to the President and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu believes the spiritual support from the supreme leader has been a major backbone for the political successes of the President and the Vice.

The EPA Boss has therefore appealed to the Islamic Leader to continue to lend his wise counsel and spiritual support to the seat of Government and the entire country.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu, who made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence, underscored the role the Islamic leader has played in maintaining peace and harmony amongst all religious sects in the country.

The EPA Executive Director and his staff were also at the official residence of the National Chief Imam to wish him well on his 104th birthday.

The delegation also made huge donations of food items, as well as an undisclosed sum of money to the Office of the National Chief Imam.

Hon. Dr Kokofu indicated that the impact the Vice President, particularly, has had over the years on Ghana's socio-economic development has not come by accident. He stressed that as a 'spiritual father and guardian', the National Chief Imam has played an immense role in the life of the most productive and competent Vice President the country has ever had.

"It is my hope that Allah will grant you more life so that you can continue to guide and support our leaders to rule this country," he emphasised.

The National Chief Imam expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and the kind gesture.

He reiterated the call for Ghanaians to continue to live in peace and harmony amongst each other since without peace Ghana cannot develop.