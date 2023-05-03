ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Rail tracks and steel sleepers in viral video not stolen items – Railways Ministry

Social News Rail tracks and steel sleepers in viral video not stolen items – Railways Ministry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Railways Development is rejecting widespread reports that some rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to be for the Ghana Railway Development Authority have been stolen by some unscrupulous persons.

It follows the arrest of two suspects seen in a viral video.

Allegations were rife that the two were illegally transporting the said items to Ferro Fabrik.

According to the suspects, their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the items to Tema.

In the statement, the Ministry corroborated the claims of the suspects. It added that it had contracted the company to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers.

“We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under the reference but is working under the directives of the Ministry”.

It said the vehicle seen in the viral video carting the items was authorized by the Ministry and not stolen items.

The Ministry insists that it had duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorized to harvest or remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along rights-of-way from Mempeassem to Mrayem on the Western Line and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be dealt with accordingly.

Click here to read the full statement

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Gender Minister I rejected Akufo-Addo’s ambassadorial appointment to take good care of my four k...

1 hour ago

Ghana on course to secure IMF deal soon – John Kumah Ghana on course to secure IMF deal soon – John Kumah

1 hour ago

People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry People are dying, pay our monies – Gold Coast Fund Management customers cry

1 hour ago

'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law 'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law

2 hours ago

Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse Foreman arrested over Adentan storey-building collapse

2 hours ago

Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness tells court Aisha Huang forged marriage certificate to obtain residential permit — Witness t...

2 hours ago

Nigeria probes popular noodles brand over cancer risks Nigeria probes popular noodles brand over cancer risks

2 hours ago

Design your house in a way that you can rent it out when your children leave home — KNUST Lecturer Design your house in a way that you can rent it out when your children leave hom...

2 hours ago

Ill launch a robust fight against corruption – Mahama I’ll launch a robust fight against corruption – Mahama

2 hours ago

Im running for presidency - Bawumia I’m running for presidency - Bawumia

Latest: News
body-container-line