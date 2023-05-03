ModernGhana logo
Christians must share what they have with others — Pastor Joshua Obeng

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie ll Contributor
Pastor Joshua Obeng, Resident Preacher at Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) says the world system makes people hold back during difficult times.

The world, he sadly holds the strong belief that one gain when he hoards.

The Pastor noted that Christians are enjoined by Christ to share what they have with those who are in need.

Speaking to the media at an outreach program christened "CCC Workersfest" on May Day where foods, clothing, items as well as services and games were served freely for the aged, youth and children from the church and residents in the CCC neighbourhood, the CCC Preacher said there was more blessing in giving to others.

"There is a misconception that rules the world and it tends to make people hold back to what they have but God wants us to cultivate and inculcate his attributes which is sharing and showing kindness to others who may be in need", Pastor Joshua stressed.

Workers Attitude
Pastor Josh, as the preacher man is referred to by CCC congregants said he is aware of the dubious activities of some Ghanaian workers.

He however said some Ghanaian workers have very discouraging attitudes that seem to affect output in government and private establishments.

Pastor Josh said rather than putting out their best at their workplaces some workers engage in absenteeism, lateness to work, underhand dealings, petty thefts and underdeclaration.

"I believe that if Ghanaian workers can inculcate into themselves the attributes of God and the mindset of working hard despite how low their salaries may be, God will through his infinite ways bless them and make them impactful", the CCC Resident Minister stated.

Services
The CCC on the day extended free services to patrons canopies were mounted to house and host persons who had issues to discuss.

Some of the free consultancy services that were offered included health, legal, hospitality, cosmetology, artisanal, banking, architectural and entrepreneurial.

Speaking to reporters, Lawyer Akwasi Arhin of CCC said the initiative by the Church was very innovative and encouraging for members who needed legal advice.

Elder of CCC and member of the CCC health services, Dr Yeboah-Awudzi commended the Resident Pastor for the opportunity to serve members of the Church to enable them know their health statuses.

