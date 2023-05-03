Bawku: 'Anytime NPP comes into office all security issues boil up again, killings everywhere' – Mahama [Audio]

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) of always destabilising the country.

His comment follows the conflict in Bawku and the alleged military killings of people including women in the area.

Addressing delegates from Bawku central and Binduri constituencies who gathered at the Binduri in the Upper East Region on Tuesday, May 2, John Dramani Mahama said Ghana is always peaceful when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in power.

According to him, same cannot be said about the NPP indicating that whenever the ruling party is in power, there is chaos everywhere particularly Bawku.

“Anytime the NPP comes into office all these security issues boil up again. When NDC is in office we live in peace. As soon as they come they will destabilize everything.

“So now look at what is happening, killing! And I wish to condemn the killing of innocent citizens by our military. Our military is supposed to protect us. We pay taxes to give them those weapons and they are supposed to use those weapons to protect us not to kill us,” the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC said.

John Dramani Mahama assured the people of Bawku that the next NDC government will restore peace to troubling Bawku.

He added the military killings of innocent persons would be investigated to punish culprits and ensure families are compensated for their loss.

He admonished all feuding factions to let go of their issues and live together in peace.

“When we come we will like to find out what caused the death of those people. We must make sure that their families are adequately compensated for their wrongful deaths. My appeal to all factions, Bawku and surrounding towns are very important commercial centre and generate a lot of economic activities. When there is insecurity there is no progress.

“Let’s let peace prevail. When the NDC comes we will do everything to ensure that there is peace in Bawku. We have done it before and we will do it again,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

The former president started his campaign tour in the Upper East Region on Monday morning from Nabdam. He later engaged party followers at Zebilla, Binduri, Bawku, Pusiga, Tempane and Garu.