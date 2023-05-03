CEDEPA organize capacity building workshops for Child Protection Committee members

The Centre for Development and Policy Advocacy (CEDEPA), a non-governmental organisation based in Tamale has in partnership with the Safe Child Advocacy (SCA), an NGO based in Kumasi organised a one-day training workshop for Child Rights Protection Committees (CPCs) in three communities in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The training workshop forms part of a series of activities to commemorate the International Day for Street Children, which falls on the 12th of April, every year. It was organised with financial support from Adamfo Ghana.

The CPCs were set up in April 2022 as part of the implementation of the Child Rights and Equal Opportunities Project in three communities in the Northern Region, namely, Zangbalun in the Kumbungu District, Gbrimani in the Tolon District and Kotingli in the Tamale South District.

The work of the Committees includes sensitizing community members on child rights, and the dangers of Kayayei migration, child labour, school dropout as well as early and forced marriages.

The resource person for the training, Mr. Ziblim Alhassan said the socio-cultural context in which child rights abuses occur are extremely sensitive, and it was therefore necessary that those working on child rights protection are regularly equipped with the requisite skills and expertise to handle such cases, in order that their work does not inadvertently put children into conflict with the very families and communities that are supposed to be protecting them.

The capacity strengthening workshop focused on the early detection and proper management of cases of child rights abuses in the communities, and also, how to develop indicators to monitor and evaluate compliance to, or violation of child rights at the household and community levels.