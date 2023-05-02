Chief Justice to commission high court at Dambai

Outgoing Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is expected to commission an ultra-modern High Court on Thursday at Dambai in the Oti Regional capital, as part of the judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the region.

The ancillary facilities are the registrar’s office, information and Communication technology (ICT) room, bailiffs and docket rooms, residential apartment for the judge and a standby generator for uninterrupted power supply.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister disclosed this during the swearing in of Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah, newly elected Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipality.

Mr Makubu said after the commissioning of the High court in Dambai, the Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah would proceed to Biakoye constituency, where he would commission a District Court.

He commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the Oti Region.

He praised the Chief Justice for his effort towards completing the project on schedule and urged traditional authorities, religion organizations, stakeholders and the entire region to seek redress of their cases in the court than resort to taking the law into their hands to cause mayhem.

Some residents in Dambai, expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice for the monumental facility and bringing the courts closer to them.

GNA