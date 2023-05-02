ModernGhana logo
Parliament approves five loan agreements amounting to $710 million for gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Government has received the green light from Parliament to borrow an amount of $710 million.

Parliamentarians responded to calls to reconvene by Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin today, May 2.

At the sitting, five existing credit facilities were deliberated on by Members of Parliament on both the Majority and Minority side.

At the end of the day, all five loan agreements have been approved by Parliamentarians during the emergency sitting.

Speaking to journalists after the approval, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah explained that these are not new loans.

“Government is not taking new loans. These are loans already on government books but could not be approved before Parliament went on recess. So these are existing credit facilities that have been approved,” John Kumah said.

According to him, the loans which amount to $710 million are to finance projects that government deems a priority.

All five loans today were approved by a Majority decision with the Minority in Parliament emphatically opposing the move.

For Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, government’s decision to take more loans is shocking especially when the country is faced with an economic crisis and unable to service existing loans.

Latest: News
