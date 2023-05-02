Tribalism is ungodly; let's unite to develop Ghana — President of Council of Zongo Chief

The Council of Zongo Chiefs has held the 2023 edition of the annual Traditional Durbar Celebration in Kumasi to convoke all Zongo communities in the Ashanti Region towards the promotion of unity amongst all tribal heads and the entire Zongo community.

The event which took place at Jubilee Park on Sunday, was dubbed: "Importance of Unity and Progress in Zongo Communities".

Delivering the keynote address, the President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Naaba Musah Akambunga, made a passionate appeal to all the 32 participating tribes - including the Frafra, Gonja, Dagomba, Moshie, Wangara and Zambarama - to be accommodative of one another and strive towards nation-building.

According to him, Ghana would witness massive development if all persons, irrespective of tribal, political or religious affiliation, come together with a renewed sense of patriotism.

"It is necessary for all sections of society to be accommodative of each other and become committed towards the attainment of greatness for the nation. The spirit of patriotism is what every Ghanaian needs only if Ghana is to make it to the top in terms of development," he stated.

Naaba Musah Akambunga stated that the lack of development in Zongo communities, over the years, was due to the disaffection amongst leadership of the various tribal communities, emphasising that tribalism is ungodly.

He observed that apart from hampering development, factionalism and tribal rivalry, amongst others, have impoverished the natives of Zongo communities in Kumasi.

He has, therefore, issued a clarion call to the Zongo leaders to eschew tribal sectarianism and rather inspire their subjects to expediently deal with socio-economic issues.

"It is time we do away with sectarianism and divisions in ideologies because they are the major contributor stagnating development and bring poverty among the people. I am therefore taking this opportunity to call on all tribal heads for negotiations for the development of our communities," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Kukoliwura of Gonja in the Ashanti Region, Ewura Baba Al-Hassan, indicated that persons who live in Zongo communities are well-mannered and obliging, contrary to the public perception that they are violent and hostile.

He noted that most Zongo communities were plagued by a number of challenges, including education, health and sanitation. He therefore expressed hope that with the right people in the helm of affairs, Zongo communities would begin to develop.

"We have been left behind in so many aspects like education, sanitation and roads. But we believe that things would definitely improve. There is also a wrong perception that we are violent, and that is why we continue to prove that we're peaceful," he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia was represented by the former Member of Parliament for Offinso South Constituency in Ashanti Region, Honourable Ben Abdallah Banda. He noted that to achieve sustainable development, a society must be able to unite and engage themselves.

Reacting to concerns regarding the upsurge in terrorism and violent extremism which have been the bane of some neighbouring countries, Honourable Abdallah said unemployment is one major factor that pushes the youth to join such evil groups. He has, therefore, appealed to all Zongo Chiefs, Mallams and Imams to have constant interaction with the youths so they do not reach the state of hopelessness.

"Violent extremism is a threat to peace. Our Chiefs, Mallams and Imams have to dialogue with the youth because they become disillusioned when there is unemployment and a feeling of hopelessness," he stated.

He revealed that handlers of the Zongo Development Fund were also doing remarkably well with regard to engaging Zongo chiefs on the welfare of the people.