Election 2020 defeat: God saved NDC for NPP to fall into its own deep hole – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election was the doing of God.

Addressing party delegates at the Amazing Hotel in Zebilla in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour, the flagbearer hopeful of the opposition party argued that if not for the defeat, the NDC would have fallen into a deep hole dug by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“[But] God said, ‘NDC, stand aside. Let those who dug their hole fall into the hole.

“And today, they have fallen deep into the hole,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has welcomed the projection from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the NDC will win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the victory of the NDC in the next general elections is written on the wall and Ghanaians will give his party a massive victory to unseat the NPP.

“Now they have predicted that the NDC will win in 2024.

“So far, their prediction has proved accurate….And the verdict is out there and Ghanaians say NDC come for your stone,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

John Dramani Mahama has intensified his campaign this week ahead of the NDC primaries on May 13.

He is confident of victory to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.