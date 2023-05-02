In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Ghana President, President Nana Akufo-Addo has welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister, His Excellency Fumio Kishida, and members of his delegation to Jubilee House.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ghana on Monday, May 1, where he was received by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

During engagements today, President Akufo-Addo assured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that in Ghana, Japan should be assured that it has a firm friend.

“I assured the Prime Minister that, in Ghana, Japan has a firm friend. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Japan in developing, on the basis of democratic values, our economies to provide opportunities for citizens to fulfill their ambitions, especially the youth,” President Akufo-Addo shared in a Facebook post after the meeting today.

The President further assured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that Ghana stands ready to renew and deepen its relations with Japan for the progress and prosperity of the two nation, and to confront together the challenges of the generation.

H.E. Kishida is the second Prime Minister to visit Ghana at a time New Patriotic Party-led Government is in office.

The first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Ghana was His Excellency Junichiro Koizumi, seventeen (17) years ago, in 2006, when President Akufo-Addo was Foreign Minister in the NPP government of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In his post, President Akufo-Addo opined that everyone can safely conclude that Japanese Prime Ministers love visiting Ghana when the NPP is in office.