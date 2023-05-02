ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously'

Headlines Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously'
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has said Parliament must fast track the approval process of chief justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo.

“It is my respectful hope that the approval by Parliament of Justice Torkonoo can proceed expeditiously to enable her assume office as soon as practicable following the retirement of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah,” the president said in a letter to Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023.

He would attain the mandatory retirement age of 70 for superior court justices.

President Akufo-Addo said in a letter to the council of state that Justice Torkornoo, who has been on the Supreme Court for the last four years, has been a member of the judiciary for the last 19 years and, thus, "duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of Chief Justice.”

If approved by parliament, Justice Torkornoo will become the third female Chief Justice in Ghana's history.

Justice Georgina Theodora Wood was the first and Justice Sophia Akuffo, the second.

She would be President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since he assumed office in January 2017.

The first was Justice Akuffo followed by Justice Anin Yeboah.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama

57 minutes ago

Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress TUC, Joshua Ansah We didn’t go ‘hard’ on Akufo-Addo during May Day celebration, it's better to tel...

57 minutes ago

I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously' Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously'

2 hours ago

We welcome calls for action and investigations — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence on Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report "We welcome calls for action and investigations" — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence...

2 hours ago

CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of Administration CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of ...

2 hours ago

In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kish...

2 hours ago

Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote ag...

2 hours ago

Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu

2 hours ago

Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Martin Amidu Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Mar...

Latest: News
body-container-line