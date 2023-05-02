ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"We welcome calls for action and investigations" — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence on Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report

Headlines We welcome calls for action and investigations — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence on Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has assured the public and civil society that all persons found culpable in the report on the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) will have “necessary action” taken against them.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Tuesday, May 2 broke silence on the report authored on Friday, March 19, 2021 by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who chaired the Committee.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng cited government officials for complicity in the mass degradation of the country’s forest cover through illegal mining.

Among those he cited in his report was the deceased Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Osei Afriyie, popuarly known as Sir John, who was said to have owned a Chinese gang mining in forest reserves.

Calls were made for the Special Prosecutor to initiate investigations, especially on the persons including current government officials cited in the report.

“The OSP welcomes the calls for action and investigations and it assures the public and civil society that its investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM,” Mr Agyebeng stated in a press release to give an update on illegal mining cases his office is pursuing.

“The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector.”

He referred to an October, 2022 press release, which announced the Office’s initial steps to probe suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the illegal mining sector.

It, therefore, acknowledged the calls for action made on the matter following the publication of the Frimpong-Boateng report.

-3news.com

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama

57 minutes ago

Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress TUC, Joshua Ansah We didn’t go ‘hard’ on Akufo-Addo during May Day celebration, it's better to tel...

57 minutes ago

I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously' Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously'

2 hours ago

We welcome calls for action and investigations — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence on Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report "We welcome calls for action and investigations" — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence...

2 hours ago

CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of Administration CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of ...

2 hours ago

In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kish...

2 hours ago

Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote ag...

2 hours ago

Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu

2 hours ago

Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Martin Amidu Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Mar...

Latest: News
body-container-line