ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Standard Chartered trains 70 girls from 5 Islamic schools in Greater Accra in producing reusable sanitary pads

Social News Standard Chartered trains 70 girls from 5 Islamic schools in Greater Accra in producing reusable sanitary pads
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana organised a two-day workshop to train 70 Girls from Five (5) Islamic schools in Greater Accra to learn the skills of developing eco-friendly reusable Sanitary Towels.

The project dubbed Eco-Period for Sustainable Development, provided young girls between the ages of 14 – 17 to independently make, clean and care for reusable sanitary kits to improve girl’s access to effective, sustainable, affordable, eco-friendly and safe menstruation products.

One packet of reusable pads is enough to meet the sanitary needs of a girl for over 3 years. The schools are Alwaleed Comprehensive, Islamic Training Institute, Darul Hijra Islamic, Institute of Islamic Studies and Rashad Islamic all within the Ayawaso East, North and Central constituency of Greater Accra region.

The program implemented on the 19th - 20th April 2023 presented the girls with comprehensive knowledge and tool kit on Reproductive Health Education. The objective on the first day was to draw the attention of the girls on the importance of knowing their menstrual circle and also learning how to keep themselves healthy during their period. Day 2 of the event brought to bear a practical way of developing eco-friendly, clean and care of the reusable sanitary towels.

Speaking during the workshop, Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, at Standard Chartered Ghana encouraged the girls to be confident in themselves and take their education seriously. She stated that the Bank is committed to supporting girls and women. “We believe that investing in young girls and women has a multiplier effect as when they are healthy, confident and leaders in their communities they can contribute better to overall economic prosperity”.

“Meeting the critical menstrual hygiene management needs of girls is central to an inclusive global response that promotes equality and social inclusion,” she added.

The project was implemented by Enactus Ghana, an organisation committed to supporting young people to use innovation and entrepreneurship to solve problems. Evans Hokey, Project Manager at Enactus Ghana stated that beneficiaries of the project will receive both Technical and Soft Skills respectively. He said, “soft skills will imbibe entrepreneurship education and reproductive self-awareness to the girls." He urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously and so that the end impact will benefit others as well.

Mr. Farouk Osuman of the Islamic Education Unit expressed gratitude to Standard Chartered Bank for the various initiatives embarked by the bank within schools under the unit, including reading clubs and Goal.

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kish...

30 minutes ago

Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote ag...

30 minutes ago

Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu

30 minutes ago

Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Martin Amidu Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Mar...

4 hours ago

Thank 2.5 VAT rate hike for your 30 base payrise — Akufo-Addo tell workers Thank 2.5% VAT rate hike for your 30% base payrise — Akufo-Addo tell workers

4 hours ago

National cathedral: Ablakwa salutes TUC Boss for boldly telling Akufo-Addo the truth National cathedral: Ablakwa salutes TUC Boss for boldly telling Akufo-Addo the t...

5 hours ago

National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa

5 hours ago

National Cathedral: Dismissal of contempt case gives me inspiration to expose more rots — Ablakwa National Cathedral: Dismissal of contempt case gives me inspiration to expose mo...

5 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo begs Japan to help Ghana clinch US3bn bailout President Akufo-Addo begs Japan to help Ghana clinch US$3bn bailout

5 hours ago

National cathedral registered in US; trustees different from those in Ghana; Consultants address led to a coffee companys warehouse – Ablakwa National cathedral registered in US; trustees different from those in Ghana; Con...

Latest: News
body-container-line