Standard Chartered trains 70 girls from 5 Islamic schools in Greater Accra in producing reusable sanitary pads

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana organised a two-day workshop to train 70 Girls from Five (5) Islamic schools in Greater Accra to learn the skills of developing eco-friendly reusable Sanitary Towels.

The project dubbed Eco-Period for Sustainable Development, provided young girls between the ages of 14 – 17 to independently make, clean and care for reusable sanitary kits to improve girl’s access to effective, sustainable, affordable, eco-friendly and safe menstruation products.

One packet of reusable pads is enough to meet the sanitary needs of a girl for over 3 years. The schools are Alwaleed Comprehensive, Islamic Training Institute, Darul Hijra Islamic, Institute of Islamic Studies and Rashad Islamic all within the Ayawaso East, North and Central constituency of Greater Accra region.

The program implemented on the 19th - 20th April 2023 presented the girls with comprehensive knowledge and tool kit on Reproductive Health Education. The objective on the first day was to draw the attention of the girls on the importance of knowing their menstrual circle and also learning how to keep themselves healthy during their period. Day 2 of the event brought to bear a practical way of developing eco-friendly, clean and care of the reusable sanitary towels.

Speaking during the workshop, Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, at Standard Chartered Ghana encouraged the girls to be confident in themselves and take their education seriously. She stated that the Bank is committed to supporting girls and women. “We believe that investing in young girls and women has a multiplier effect as when they are healthy, confident and leaders in their communities they can contribute better to overall economic prosperity”.

“Meeting the critical menstrual hygiene management needs of girls is central to an inclusive global response that promotes equality and social inclusion,” she added.

The project was implemented by Enactus Ghana, an organisation committed to supporting young people to use innovation and entrepreneurship to solve problems. Evans Hokey, Project Manager at Enactus Ghana stated that beneficiaries of the project will receive both Technical and Soft Skills respectively. He said, “soft skills will imbibe entrepreneurship education and reproductive self-awareness to the girls." He urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously and so that the end impact will benefit others as well.

Mr. Farouk Osuman of the Islamic Education Unit expressed gratitude to Standard Chartered Bank for the various initiatives embarked by the bank within schools under the unit, including reading clubs and Goal.