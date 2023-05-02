Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has alleged that there is a hidden agenda behind President Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Mrs. Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

According to him, the President’s long game was borne out of an agenda he conceived after his narrow defeat at the 2008 presidential elections with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate, and the lack of a long game by Mr. J. A. Kufour to have ensured a victorious outcome at all costs.

He is of the conviction that President Akufo-Addo has decided that never again must that happen on his watch as President of Ghana.

In his latest epistle, Martin Amidu argues that, unlike former President John Agyekum Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo’s actions suggest he's an autocrat.

“Mr. J. A. Kufour exhibited better traits of a constitutionalist and democrat during his tenure as President.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is, on the other hand, by any description an autocrat who works with the letter of the Constitution while subverting its spirit and core structural principles or doctrines,” Martin Amidu shared in his release.

The former Special Prosecutor indicated that the appointment of the new Chief Justice is the third of the last three games President Akufo-Addo has to play in the hope that nature will support his machinations to impose his will on the letter as distinct from the spirit of the 1992 Constitution at the 2024 general elections.

“Mrs. Justice Gertrude Torkornoo meets the statutory qualification to be nominated as Chief Justice even if she is not the most senior or erudite by output of celebrated judgments of the Supreme Court. But she also meets other extra-judicial requirements that makes Nana Akufo-Addo to have the confidence that she is a suitable choice for actualizing his political long game,” Martin Amidu indicated.

Lawyer Amidu is of the view that the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, will be the make-or-break point for the measurement of the success or failure of the energy and resources invested by Nana Addo in his long game for the December 7, 2024 elections.