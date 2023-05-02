ModernGhana logo
Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu
Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lawyer Martin Amidu has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is against the candidature of Kennedy Agyapong in the Flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a release from Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, he argues that the nomination of Mrs. Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is part of a grand scheme by the President to ensure delegates vote against the Assin Central Member of Parliament in the NPP primaries later this year.

“The nomination of a person from the Central Region for the position of Chief Justices also creates a basis to urge the delegates to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election primaries on 4 November 2023 not to cast their votes for the feared and not dependable Kennedy Agyapong from the same region.

“Nana Akufo-Addo’s calculating mentality is to eliminate a feared and threatening contender from the Central Region with a high potential of winning the presidential primaries election,” Martin Amidu shared in his latest release.

According to the former Special Prosecutor, this permutation also takes care of presidential contenders from the Western Regions who are lumped together with the Central Region and perceived as Fantes.

He believes that leaves the field for the about four presidential contenders hailing from the Ashanti Region to split their votes and to beef up the chances of Nana Addo’s preferred choice, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, from the generic North.

The NPP will go to the polls late this year in November to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.

As things stand now, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and Ken Agyapong are seen as the frontrunners in the flagbearer race.

