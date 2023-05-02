ModernGhana logo
02.05.2023 Tragedy

A/R: Galamsey pit swallows two teenage girls at Asante-Bekwai

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
02.05.2023 LISTEN

Two teenage girls have been confirmed dead after falling into a galamsey pit at Sanfo-Aduam in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The two who have been identified as Alicia and Anita Asare, all 13-years-old and pupils of Sanfo-Aduam SDA primary school were said to have been trapped under the pit for hours before they were eventually retrieved by some community members.

The deceased according to eyewitness, were reportedly drown in the pit when they went swimming in a river surrounded by galamsey pits.

A source in the community who spoke to this reporter said the girls died on Friday April, 21,2023 in the company of their friends who had gone there for swimming.

The two teenagers were however laid to rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 amidst tears in the community.

Hundreds of mourners who showed up to commiserate with the family expressed worry over how numerous galamsey pits have been abandoned in the area.

They called on authorities in the area to work towards covering all pits left in the community by illegal miners to protect residents from drowning.

