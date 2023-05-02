Ghana Bloggers Association urges Surfline to refund failed data purchases to Ghanaians

The Ghana Bloggers Association is asking the management of Surfline Ghana Limited, providers of internet data to refund monies to customers who allegedly made payments but never received the data.

Some Ghanaians complained of not being credited after allegedly purchasing data from Surfline for about three months now.

In a Facebook post, the Association stated, “It is surprising that in a space of three months, Surfline as a corporate institution has not refunded the payments they received back to Ghanaians for such a huge failure to provide services to its customers.

"Members of the Ghana Bloggers Association and the general public have given them ample time but unfortunately there has been no promising feedback.

"We are asking management of Surfline Communication Limited, providers of internet data to refund monies used to purchase data by an uncountable number of people in the country without actually receiving the data.”

The president of the Association, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha added that the company should not have taken monies from the public knowing it has challenges with its services.