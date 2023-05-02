Protecting lives, livelihoods are my responsibility and I’m keen on doing it – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government is committed to protecting the incomes and pensions of Ghanaian workers.

Speaking at the May Day celebration event held in Bolgatanga on Monday, May 1, the President said protecting lives and livelihoods is his responsibility and he will ensure it is prioritised.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, whose effects have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of my major preoccupations continues to be the protection of lives and livelihoods. Indeed, this is a responsibility bestowed on me by the Constitution, and I want to reassure you that Government will do whatever it takes to protect your incomes and pensions in these challenging times,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “When we met last year at the Black Star Square, in Accra, I assured you of Government's commitment to protecting the jobs and incomes of workers. Not only did we demonstrate this over the course of the year, but we also proceeded to improve on the existing incomes of workers and pensioners alike.”

H.E Akufo-Addo in his address noted that government recognises the challenge posed by low pensions, resulting from the relatively low incomes workers receive during their working life.

He indicated that because government is resolved to improve pension payouts, effective 1st January this year, all pensioners on the SSNIT pension payroll, as of 31st December 2022, have had their monthly pensions increased by twenty-five percent (25%).

“This year's increase is a significant improvement over the 2022 rate of ten percent (10%), and also the highest increase of annual pensions since 2005, during the time of the Government of another NPP-President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. All these measures, put together, demonstrate to workers that the Akufo-Addo Government is a listening one, a government which is committed to improving the lot of workers and their dependants,” the president assured.