02.05.2023 General News

Sudan: 74 Ghanaians to be flown to Ghana today

Some 74 Ghanaians out of 76 who have been evacuated from Sudan to Ethiopia with the assistance of the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia are expected to arrive in Accra, Ghana today, 2 May 2023.

Additionally, one footballer and two engineers have been assisted to cross the Egyptian border post of Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan, while two other footballers as at 30 April 2023 were going through immigration formalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement reiterated its commitment to evacuate all willing Ghanaians in Sudan to neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia and Egypt.

Those in need of assistance have been advised to contact the following to assist them cross the respective borders:

Egypt – Mr Peter Okoe Agoe Allswell - +201-55441-4228

Ethipopia – Mr Samuel Asante - +251-94241-1242

Sudan – Mr Osama Ataaelmanan – WhatsApp - +249-92920-0000/+249-91239-2570

There is an ongoing unrest in Sudan.
Deadly conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, have led to avoidable casualties.

