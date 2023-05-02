Methodist Bishop calls for moral revolution

02.05.2023 LISTEN

The Methodist Bishop of Sunyani, Rt. Rev. Daniel Kwasi Tannor, says there is the urgent need to embark upon “moral revolution to save our nation from the clutches of materialism.”

“Endemic in the Ghanaian society is the insatiable appetite for money. The get rich quick attitude has poisoned the fabric of our society, humanity, work ethics and sowed in us attitudes that are at variance with our cultural norms and practices”, he said.

The Bishop said this during the 44th Annual Synod of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, held at the Freeman Methodist Society, Berekum, over the weekend. It was held under the theme "Discipleship: Living the Transformed Life in Jesus Christ".

According to Rt. Rev. Tannor, the tendency to get wealthy overnight has clouded people’s sense of judgement and so both adults and youth behave in many irresponsible ways.

“Some of our chiefs and family heads plunder and squander resources and property entrusted into their hands. Sometimes one piece of land can be sold to more than one person. Most political overlords and in recent years, men and women in religious robes are neck deep buried in wanton theft”, he added.

Transformed life

Rt. Rev Tannor said Christians should not allow themselves to be pressed into following corrupt customs, ungodly Principles and evil plans promoted by worldly men.

He said even though Christians are in the world, they are not of the world and so should not conform to the standards of the world but instead allow Jesus Christ to transform them.

“Transformation is a process of rejecting the world and focusing on Jesus Christ. When we understand God's love and mercy for us, we will find the reason to transform our lives and renew our minds. To achieve total transformation, we must spend time in prayer, study the scriptures diligently, serve others and listen to the voice of God”, he explained.

Evangelism

The Rt. Rev Tannor said in line with the church’s strategic plan, its membership is expected to grow by seven percent through “intentional evangelism, discipleship and church planting.”

This, he said, calls for hard work, prayer, and proper planning, saying: “The ongoing church census reveals that there is a lot to be done to achieve our target. We need to intensify our house-to-house evangelism and visitations to our members. I appeal to ministers and evangelists to take the lead in this exercise.”

He asked all Methodist ministers in the diocese to pay regular visits to Methodist schools under them and see to their effective running.

He said all Methodist school buildings are to be painted later this year with proceeds from the Education Week celebrations.

Youth empowerment

The Bishop announced that the Diocesan secretariat of the church in collaboration with the Rural Enterprises Programme has trained some youth in baking and mushroom production.

He each of the 19 beneficiaries who were trained in baking were given basic equipment to start work while 37 others who were trained in mushroom production were each supplied with 20 sacks of mushroom seeds to start their own businesses.

Rt Rev. Tannor expressed grave concern about the lack of accommodation for some of the health facilities established by the church at Kwakuanya, Yawsae, Asuakwaa, Dagyamem and Kyekyewere are confronted with accommodation problems and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

The Superintendent Minster of the Berekum Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Very Rev. Kwaku Effah, who is currently the Assistant Sunyani Diocesan Assistant Synod Secretary, was elected as the next Diocesan Bishop as part of the synod.

He takes over from Rt. Rev. Daniel Kwasi Tannor on the 1st of October this year.