Gov’t committed to the policy of domestic food security, export-driven value addition – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for the citizenry to patronise locally made products.

Delivering his speech at the Worker’s Day celebration on Monday, May 1, the President gave the assurance that government remains committed to the policy of domestic food security and export-driven value addition.

He argued that if domestic goods and services are patronised, it will fasten the recovery of the Ghanaian economy in the midst of the current crisis.

“Secretary-General, the quest to diversify the economy for greater macroeconomic outcomes has become more paramount than ever. The current crisis provides an impetus for diversifying trade and production and exploring alternative income-earning opportunities.

“As you know, we are committed to the policy of domestic food security and export-driven value addition. It is in our interest to patronise domestic goods and services to hasten economic recovery, create jobs for our peoples, and boost their incomes,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President noted that while government continue to do what is within its control, consumer preference for goods and services must be deliberately championed by everyone.

He further urged the citizenry to make it a priority to patronise made-in-Ghana products.

“We must patronise the services of our own, support them to grow, support them to employ our fellow Ghanaians so that, together, we can contribute meaningfully to building the Ghana we all want.

“I urge everybody here to support the Region by patronising made-in-Ghana products, including food and drinks before departing to your respective destinations. This is one of the ways in which we can protect the incomes of people working and living here in Bolgatanga,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana commemorated this year’s Workers’ Day celebration at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.