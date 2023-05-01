ModernGhana logo
Collapsed storey-building at Madina trapped one to death

One person has died after being trapped in a collapsed-storey building under construction at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Three others have sustained injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment after the incident that happened on Monday.

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu confirmed the incident on Eyewitness News.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service are having a tough time retrieving the trapped person from the debris as there are no equipment to assist with the rescue operations.

The collapsed building is a three-storey building close to the Kpogas furniture and the Adentan footbridge around the SDA church junction and the West African Hardware Company.

The lawmaker is thus appealing to benevolent individuals with excavators to immediately come in to help.

“According to the NADMO officer, the only excavator available to them at 37 has broken down. Currently, it is a desperate call we are making for help to rescue one person under this rubble, and so we are currently waiting anxiously for support. What is happening doesn’t look like an emergency because it is really disappointing “, he pleaded.

The only option available to the security officers at the scene is the use of shovels and hacksaws in the operations.

-Citi Newsroom

