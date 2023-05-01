Moorfields Eye Hospital hints at offering affordable services to Africa

Dr. Ammar Safar, the Chief Medical Officer of Moorfields Eye Hospitals in the UAE has hinted that the facility has readied its over 80 health practitioners to assist some African countries.

“We provide services for Africa. Right now we are working with Nigeria where we do training for their doctors. We currently provide Nigerian Ophthalmologists with subspecialty training during bimonthly online sessions," he stated.

He told a team of African journalists during a tour of the hospital that aside from offering training to some Ophthalmologists in Nigeria, the hospital is dedicated to solving some of the continent's complicated eye problems.

“We are trying to work with Africa more closely to support their more complicated cases because we understand some of the facilities in Africa may not have the services the UAE does in terms of technology and instrumentation,” he intimated.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is the first overseas branch of Moorfields, a renowned eye hospital founded in London, United Kingdom in 1805. It is one of the oldest and largest eye hospitals in the world, providing a range of specialist clinical services to patients from across the UK and internationally.

The Dubai branch of the world-leading London hospital is accredited by JCI and has been established in the region since 2007. Moorfields Dubai provides a full range of specialist eye services, including surgical and medical retina surgery and treatment, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, cornea and refractive laser eye surgery for both adults and children, and more due to its state-of-the-art facilities and technology.