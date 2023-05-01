ModernGhana logo
Japan Prime Minister lands in Ghana for two-day state visit
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Monday welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to Ghana for a two-day state visit.

The Japanese Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The Asian country seeks to deepen her strong economic ties and further promote business and investment relations in Ghana, being one of the leading economic centres in West Africa.

Japan has been supporting Ghana’s infrastructure development, especially roads, to improve the country’s transport connectivity.

The Asian country has high hopes for Ghana, which hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to play a critical role in promoting regional integration and trade facilitation.

The development of the bilateral relations cannot be discussed without acknowledging the achievements of Dr Hideyo Noguchi, a Japanese who had played a vital role in the healthcare sector of both countries.

Japan is contributing to the health and medical fields in Ghana and the West African sub- region through the establishment of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and technical cooperation.

The country has also supported Africa's efforts to achieve peace and stability under the New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA).

The Japanese Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to discuss ways to maintain peace and stability in the Sub-region.

As the country holding the G7 Presidency, Japan is also committed to carefully listening to the voices of African countries.

GNA

