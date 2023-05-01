ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Energy drinks have negative effects on ability to drive—Road Safety Analyst

Social News Energy drinks have negative effects on ability to drive—Road Safety Analyst
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr. Tonny Dickson Afriford, Executive Director of the Global Road Safety Media Foundation, has revealed that energy drinks have certain harmful impacts on one’s ability to drive and has warned drivers not to consume them.

He specifically warned drivers who set out on long-distance drives with the mistaken belief that drinking energy drinks keep them energetic throughout the journey.

Mr. Afriford, who is also a road collision expert, stated that for road safety, every driver should take a 30-minute break after every four hours of driving.

He noted that some drivers, however, develop the false confidence to drive for lengthy periods of time without resting after consuming caffeine-containing energy beverages.

He issued the warning while analysing data from road crashes at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign Platform.

The road safety campaign platform aims to employ renowned persons to deliver ongoing education on the importance of road safety and to reduce road carnage.

Mr. Afriford stated, “Large and consistent consumption of energy drinks is having an effect on road safety; there is a common misconception among commercial drivers that these energy drinks boost their system and allow them to drive for long periods of time without tiring.

“We need to find out where they got their information because some people who have abused energy drinks have graduated to using other substances like mixing tramadol with drinks, inhaling petrol, or superglue to stay high and awake to drive.”

He urged stakeholders to work with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to educate drivers, particularly commercial long-distance drivers, on the dangers of drinking caffeinated beverages while driving.

Mr. Afriford also cautioned car owners against setting unrealistic sales goals for their drivers, as some used it as an excuse to drive even when they were weary, noting that road crash data has revealed that weariness is a key cause of crashes.

He added that drivers who were under pressure from their bosses would speed and drive recklessly, which would not only result in an increase in crashes but would also have economic consequences for the driver, the car owner, and the country.

GNA

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Ghana Trades Union Congress Secretary-General, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah It will be better if gov’t converts National Cathedral Project into a national h...

17 minutes ago

Ghana commercial bank, Bawku Branch Bawku: GCB Bank temporarily closed down

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: How A-G set aside US15.3m Heritage Imperial Galamsey Judgment against the state Galamsey fight: How A-G set aside US$15.3m Heritage Imperial Galamsey Judgment a...

1 hour ago

Collapsed storey-building at Madina trapped one to death Collapsed storey-building at Madina trapped one to death

1 hour ago

Pay us our new salaries or we will advise ourselves — JUSAG Pay us our new salaries or we will advise ourselves — JUSAG

1 hour ago

No Ghanaian public sector worker has been laid off despite economic crisis — Akufo-Addo No Ghanaian public sector worker has been laid off despite economic crisis — Aku...

1 hour ago

Government has made substantial progress to secure US3bn IMF deal—Akufo-Addo Government has made substantial progress to secure US$3bn IMF deal—Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Japan Prime Minister lands in Ghana for two-day state visit Japan Prime Minister lands in Ghana for two-day state visit

1 hour ago

Full text: Akufo-Addo's address at May Day celebration Full text: Akufo-Addo's address at May Day celebration

1 hour ago

Boat capsized on River Oti claims two lives Boat capsized on River Oti claims two lives

Latest: News
body-container-line